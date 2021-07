Lindor went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 13-4 win over Pittsburgh.

The shortstop put an exclamation point on the Mets' 10-run sixth inning with his grand slam. Lindor is up to 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 84 games this year. Despite reasonable counting stats, he's posted a disappointing .221/.320/.366 slash line. His homer Friday was his first since June 23, a span of 14 games.