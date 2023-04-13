Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The shortstop took Blake Snell deep in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2. Lindor has hit safely in six of the last seven games, and on the season he's slashing .227/.364/.455 with two homers, one steal, eight runs and eight RBI.

More News