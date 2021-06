Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

His first-inning blast off Joe Musgrove gave Marcus Stroman and the Mets bullpen all the offense they would need. Lindor seems to have found a groove at the plate, batting .314 (16-for-51) over the last 13 games with seven extra-base hits, including three of his six homers on the season.