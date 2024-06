Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

The veteran shortstop has flipped the switch in the second half of June. Lindor has racked up three straight multi-hit performances, and over the last 11 contests he's batting a scorching .370 (17-for-46) with two of his 13 homers and four of his 14 steals on the season, along with seven doubles, eight RBI and 12 runs.