Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

The Mets got shut out, but Lindor still found a way to make a fantasy contribution. The shortstop has been dialed in over the last couple weeks, slashing .346/.424/.596 over the last 14 games with three of his 22 homers and three of his 18 steals on the season as he closes in on his first 20-20 campaign since 2019.