Lindor went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a steal in a win over the Yankees in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Lindor knocked RBI singles in the fourth and seventh innings and also stole his eighth base of the season. The struggling superstar seems to be turning things around, going 11-for-39 (.282) with eight RBI and five multi-hit games over his last 11 appearances. Still, he's slashing just .222/.318/.363 with 21 extra-base hits this season.