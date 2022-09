Lindor went 2-for-4 with one double, one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Lindor tallied an RBI double to tie the game in the sixth and followed that by stealing third and scoring on a sacrifice fly. The shortstop has been struggling during his last eight games with a .185 average and .222 slugging percentage in 27 at-bats. Furthermore, the 28-year-old is without a home run in his last 14 games.