Lindor went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals.

The shortstop is on fire right now, racking up six multi-hit performances in the last 11 games and batting .364 (16-for-44) over that stretch. The hot streak has boosted Lindor's slash line on the season to .262/.350/.450 with eight homers, seven steals, 37 runs and 40 RBI through 50 contests.