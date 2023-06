Lindor went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

The Mets managed only three hits and one run on the day, but Lindor found a way to contribute a little value. The pilfer was his second in the last four games and sixth of the year, but the shortstop has struggled to find any kind of consistency on offense this season. Over the last month, Lindor is slashing just .205/.256/.402 in 28 games with six homers, two steals, 14 runs and 16 RBI.