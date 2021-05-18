Lindor went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Mondays' 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Lindor swiped his third bag of the year in the top of the seventh inning after reaching base on a free pass. Although he was able to showcase his speed in the victory, he continues to scuffle at the dish, as he's now 9-for-50 with two homers, five RBI and two stolen bases in May (14 games).