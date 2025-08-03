Lindor went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, a walk and four RBI in a 12-6 rout of San Francisco on Saturday.

Lindor tallied his first RBI on a bunt single in the fourth inning, added a traditional single for another RBI in the sixth and capped his production with a two-run double in the seventh. The star shortstop notched his 12th three-hit game of the season and recorded his second four-RBI performance. Lindor had been cold coming into Saturday, going 4-for-26 with only one RBI over his previous six contests, so perhaps his bat is back on the right track.