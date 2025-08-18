Lindor went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mariners in the Little League Classic.

Lindor was productive with the bat, but he had a poor showing on the basepaths. His two singles resulted in him getting picked off and caught stealing before he was finally able to get to second base with his fifth-inning double that generated the Mets' last run of the game. Lindor has hit safely in six straight games, and his last five efforts have all included multiple hits, which is a strong bounce-back after his five-game hitless stretch earlier in August. For the season, he's at a .259/.327/.455 slash line, 24 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 71 RBI and 82 runs scored over 122 contests.