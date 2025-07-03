Lindor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three total RBI in a 7-3 win over the Brewers in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Lindor extended New York's lead to 5-0 in the second inning with a solo shot off Jacob Misiorowski, his 17th homer this year and his first of three hits in the nightcap. It was a much-needed performance from Lindor, who'd gone just 2-for-29 in his previous seven contests. The 31-year-old shortstop, who was announced as an All-Star prior to the game, is now slashing .261/.330/.457 with 46 RBI, 52 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 385 plate appearances this season.