Lindor went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Arizona.
All three of the shortstop's hits were singles. He scored on a James McCann home run in the first inning and Pete Alonso's go-ahead RBI single in the ninth. Lindor is on a five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 (.391) in that span. He's beginning to warm up after an ice-cold start to his Mets career. For the year, the 27-year-old is slashing .209/.300/.316 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases across 205 plate appearances.