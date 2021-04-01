Lindor and the Mets won't play Thursday against the Nationals after the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Lindor reached a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the Mets on Wednesday, but he'll have to wait to make his debut with his new team. The Nationals are reportedly dealing with at least one positive test for COVID-19 along with several staff members who are unavailable due to contact tracing. It's not yet clear when the two teams will be able to play.