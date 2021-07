Lindor was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

This was the fear when he exited Friday's game with right side soreness. Given the nature of the injury, Lindor could return in late July or early August if all goes well. Travis Blankenhorn was recalled in a corresponding move. Luis Guillorme, Jonathan Villar and Jose Peraza could all see starts at shortstop in the short term.