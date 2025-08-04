Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that the team is considering using an opener ahead of Montas is Saturday's game versus the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Montas' issues aren't exclusive to the first inning, but he does have a 6.43 ERA and opponents have slashed .333/.379/.667 against him in the opening frame this season. The Mets will mull using the right-hander in a bulk relief role this weekend as they seek to get him on track. Montas has posted a 6.68 ERA and 29:10 K:BB over 33.2 innings covering seven starts this season.