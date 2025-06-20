The Mets are planning on having Montas make a start Tuesday against Atlanta, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Montas struggled at the end of his rehab assignment, allowing 13 runs in 6.2 innings over his final two starts. His difficulties prompted New York to consider deploying him out of the bullpen, but they'll stick with the original plan to slot him into the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Still, Montas shouldn't have a long leash if his struggles persist.