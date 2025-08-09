Montas will pitch in bulk relief behind Reed Garrett during Saturday's game against the Brewers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Montas has struggled often during the first inning this season, so the Mets will delay his appearance by three outs in an effort to maximize his effectiveness. The 32-year-old has given up 12 earned runs over 8.1 innings across his last two starts, however, so he still isn't a recommended fantasy option while he matches up against the hottest team in baseball.