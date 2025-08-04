Montas (3-2) took the loss Monday against the Giants, coughing up seven runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings with three strikeouts.

The New York right-hander unraveled in his last two frames, as he conceded five or more runs for the third time this season out of seven starts. Montas allowed a three-run blast to Rafael Devers in a four-run third inning and was then chased from the game following a three-run, four-hit frame in the fourth. Across 33.2 total innings, Montas now sports a 6.68 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB while giving up seven long balls. The 32-year-old looks to bounce back his next matchup, currently slated to come against one of his former clubs, the Brewers, on the road next weekend.