Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Adds muscle over offseason
Cecchini added 15 pounds of muscle over the offseason with the hope of introducing more power into his game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After hitting just six homers at Triple-A Las Vegas last season, Cecchini got a personal nutritionist and attempted to eat healthier over the season. According to reports, the young infielder's weight dropped as low as 180 pounds last season due to what he termed as "lack of appetite," but it seems like he has an entirely new approach to eating that could help him maintain his power throughout the entire course of the season. Offseason adjustments aside, it seems like he's on the outside of the active roster looking in to start the season, especially after the Mets opted to retain Jose Reyes and signed Todd Frazier. That said, Cecchini has two full seasons of Triple-A action under his belt, so he'll likely be in the majors at some point in 2018 even if he doesn't crack the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Recalled from Las Vegas•
-
Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Heads back to minors•
-
Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Hits first big-league home run Monday•
-
Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Heading to bigs•
-
Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Will be called up Monday•
-
Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Slated for time at SS, 3B this season•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...