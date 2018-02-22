Cecchini added 15 pounds of muscle over the offseason with the hope of introducing more power into his game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After hitting just six homers at Triple-A Las Vegas last season, Cecchini got a personal nutritionist and attempted to eat healthier over the season. According to reports, the young infielder's weight dropped as low as 180 pounds last season due to what he termed as "lack of appetite," but it seems like he has an entirely new approach to eating that could help him maintain his power throughout the entire course of the season. Offseason adjustments aside, it seems like he's on the outside of the active roster looking in to start the season, especially after the Mets opted to retain Jose Reyes and signed Todd Frazier. That said, Cecchini has two full seasons of Triple-A action under his belt, so he'll likely be in the majors at some point in 2018 even if he doesn't crack the Opening Day roster.