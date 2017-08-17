Cecchini was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

With a slew of injuries hitting New York's infield -- Jose Reyes (oblique) and Wilmer Flores (ribs) -- Cecchini will rejoin the big-league club to provide some more depth up the middle. In five appearance with the Mets this season, the 23-year-old has gone 4-for-14 with one home run and two RBI, and has been seeing the ball tremendously well at the Triple-A level as of late. Throughout the last 10 games for Las Vegas, Cecchini is slashing .349/.429/.512 from the plate.