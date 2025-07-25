Mets' Gregory Soto: Sent to Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets acquired Soto from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for pitching prospects Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The veteran left-hander is on the move at the trade deadline for a second consecutive year after being dealt from Philadelphia to Baltimore in 2024. Soto has served as a setup man for the Orioles this season with one save and 18 holds, and he has a 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB over 36.1 innings. He should fill a similar role in Queens ahead of closer Edwin Diaz.
