Mets' James McCann: Could return in early July
McCann (wrist) is about a month away from returning, according to manager Buck Showalter, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He will begin taking dry swings within the next couple of days and seems to be ramping up slowly. In the meantime, Tomas Nido and Patrick Mazeika will serve as the Mets' catchers.
