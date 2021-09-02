McCann (back) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list during the Mets' weekend series in Washington, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

McCann has been unavailable since Aug. 17 due to lower back spasms, but he's making progress in his recovery. Manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that the catcher still needs to get through a running progression before he's cleared to return, but it appears as though he's nearly ready to be activated. Patrick Mazeika should continue to handle catching duties until McCann is reinstated from the 10-day IL.