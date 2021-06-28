site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-james-mccann-day-off-monday-788330 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' James McCann: Day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCann is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McCann will receive a breather Monday with the Mets in Washington for one day while making up a postponement. Patrick Mazeika will work behind the plate in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 10 min read