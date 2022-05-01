site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Day off Sunday
McCann is not starting Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McCann started the first two games of the series and will receive a day off after going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate in the finale.
