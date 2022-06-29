site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
McCann isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston.
McCann went 1-for-11 with a run, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over his three games since returning to the field. Tomas Nido is drawing the start behind the plate and batting ninth Wednesday.
