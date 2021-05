McCann went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a walk in the 4-1 win Thursday over the Cardinals.

McCann had two singles but his bases-loaded walk is what drove in a run Thursday. The catcher has struggled at the plate, slashing .222/.291/.264 in 79 plate appearances. Multiple Mets' bats are underperforming to start the season and McCann is one that they hope to get going soon. Thursday was just his second multi-hit game.