site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-james-mccann-gets-breather-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta.
McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read