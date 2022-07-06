site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Wednesday
McCann is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Reds, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
McCann will take a seat after he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Tomas Nido is starting at catcher and batting ninth against the Reds.
