site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-james-mccann-gets-day-off-on-birthday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' James McCann: Gets day off on birthday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
McCann will get the day off on his 31st birthday after he had started each of the past five games. Tomas Nido replaces McCann in the lineup, catching for starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read