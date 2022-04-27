site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Getting breather Wednesday
McCann is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
The catcher will get a day off after starting three straight contests, most notably putting together a three-hit effort Tuesday. McCann will be replaced by Tomas Nido who will bat ninth Wednesday.
