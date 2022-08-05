McCann (oblique) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.
McCann was out for just under four weeks with a left oblique strain. The catcher wasn't able to make much of an impact in his return. It's expected he'll be eased back into action in a timeshare with Tomas Nido. Neither catcher has done much at the plate this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a near-even split of duties continue for a while. McCann's slash line is down to .176/.242/.282 through 95 plate appearances after his empty batting line Thursday.
More News
-
Mets' James McCann: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher•
-
Mets' James McCann: Expected back Thursday•
-
Mets' James McCann: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Mets' James McCann: Not expected back before deadline•
-
Mets' James McCann: Hits IL with oblique injury•