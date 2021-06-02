McCann went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Arizona.

McCann opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning. Arizona rallied for the lead in the bottom of the first, but McCann retied the game with an RBI single in the second. The catcher has been mediocre at the plate with a .233/.297/.353 slash line, four home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored in 41 games. He's shown a little more promise lately with eight hits in his last 16 at-bats, including two homers.