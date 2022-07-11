The Mets don't anticipate that McCann (oblique) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Manager Buck Showalter didn't offer up a firm timeline for McCann's return from the IL when he was deactivated Sunday, but the skipper noted the veteran backstop would be sidelined for multiple weeks. As a result, McCann's expected absence through the deadline doesn't come as a major surprise, and it could prompt the Mets to look to the trade market for catching help. Top prospect Francisco Alvarez is waiting in the wings at Triple-A Syracuse, but Anthony DiComo of MLB.com suggests that the organization still intends on having him continuing his development in the minors in 2022. With that in mind, Tomas Nido will tentatively slot in as the Mets' No. 1 backstop until the Mets bring in outside help at the position.