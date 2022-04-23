site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
McCann will sit Saturday against Arizona.
McCann remains the primary catcher in Queens, but not by a wide margin. He's started nine games behind the plate this season, while Tomas Nido, who starts Saturday, has been in the lineup seven times.
