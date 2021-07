McCann is on the bench for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

McCann went 2-for-3 with walk and two runs Friday night, raising his average to .350 in 20 at-bats since the start of July. Tomas Nido is catching the afternoon contest Saturday, with McCann likely gearing up to play Game 2.