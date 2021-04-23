site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Not starting Friday
McCann is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Washington.
McCann sits for just the third time this season. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate in his absence, catching Jacob deGrom.
