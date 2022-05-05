site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Not starting Thursday
McCann isn't starting Thursday against the Phillies.
McCann started in the last two games and went 3-for-7 with a strikeout. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
