Mets' James McCann: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCann is on the bench Tuesday versus the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Tomas Nido will catch the second game of the Subway Series in place of McCann, who is just 6-for-34 with 13 strikeouts in 11 games this month.
