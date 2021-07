McCann went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Pirates.

The veteran catcher chipped in his share of the production in a 13-4 rout. McCann is swinging a hot bat with the All-Star break looming, and over his last 10 games he's batting .346 (9-for-26) to push his slash line on the year to .251/.319/.379 with seven homers and 29 RBI through 73 contests.