Mets' James McCann: On bench for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCann is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McCann started behind the plate in Game 1 and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Tomas Nido will catch Game 2 of the twin bill, forming a battery with Max Scherzer.
