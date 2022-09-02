site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-james-mccann-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' James McCann: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCann will sit Friday against the Nationals.
Neither McCann nor Friday's starter Tomas Nido looks like a true starting catcher at the moment. McCann's .515 OPS certainly isn't starter material, but Tomas Nido's .534 OPS isn't much better.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read