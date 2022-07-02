site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
McCann isn't starting Saturday against Texas.
McCann is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-2 with a walk Friday. Tomas Nido will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
