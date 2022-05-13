McCann underwent X-rays on Friday and was diagnosed with a fractured hamate in his left wrist which will require surgery.

The 31-year-old was held out of the lineup Friday for the third straight game and will now be unavailable for the next six weeks. McCann has struggled early in the season with a .196/.266/.286 slash line, but losing his defensive prowess behind the plate is a significant blow for the Mets. Tomas Nido is poised to step in as New York's primary catcher while Patrick Mazeika was recalled to fill the No. 2 role.