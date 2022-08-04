McCann (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
McCann's activation was expected, and he's slated to start behind the dish during Thursday's series opener against Atlanta. The 32-year-old is expected to be in a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido to help ease McCann back into action, but McCann should have a chance to reclaim his job as the primary catcher down the stretch. McCann struggled prior to his absence, slashing .183/.250/.293 with two home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base over 30 games.