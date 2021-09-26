site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCann will sit Sunday against the Brewers.
McCann has hit .148/.219/.148 over his last 10 games, dragging his OPS for the season down to .647. Tomas Nido takes over behind the plate, catching Carlos Carrasco.
