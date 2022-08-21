site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-james-mccann-resting-sunday-847466 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' James McCann: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCann is not in Sunday's lineup against the Phillies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
McCann was also out of the lineup Friday, prior to splitting the team's doubleheader with Michael Perez on Saturday. Perez will take over behind the dish again Sunday while hitting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read