McCann had his stitches removed earlier this week following surgery on his left hamate bone and is scheduled to begin hitting in the coming days, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran catcher underwent the wrist surgery a little over two weeks ago, and getting his stitches out was the last step before he could begin swinging a bat again. McCann last played May 10 and will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mets' lineup, and as yet there's no clear target date for his return. Tomas Nido will continue to handle starting duties behind the plate in his absence.